Singapore to phase out ICE cars by 2040

Singapore is phasing out all ICE cars by 2040. In order to complement such measures, the government plans to build a total of 60,000 charging points by 2030 in both public and private carparks, according to the official website of the Singapore government's Green Plan.

To accelerate the transition, Singapore's transportation service provider SMRT has announced plans to electrify its taxi fleets by 2026, after transitioning its fleet of around 1,800 cars into hybrid cars last year, according to Strait Times.

Singapore first explored the option of electrifying cars in 1994 when charging and battery technologies were poor. It was not until 2020 that the Southeast Asian state decided to take the rise of EV even more seriously.

According to Bloomberg, when the first Tesla was imported to Singapore in 2016, the EV owner was taxed SGD15,000 (US$11,153) for the carbon emissions generated by using gas-burning electricity, a punitive move that left Tesla founder Elon Musk the impression that the Singaporean government was "unsupportive".

This February, the Singaporean government released the "Green Plan" to embrace green energy, including transitioning all new cars and taxis to cleaner energy. The grand plan targets a wide range of things that could "go green," including reducing waste, saving power, promoting green buildings, and planting one million more trees.

EV represented 1.3% of all new car, bus, and taxi registrations in Singapore during the first half of 2021, up from 0.3% for the whole year of 2020, according to Channel News Asia.

The government's EV Early Adoption Incentives (EEAI) include reducing registration fee for new EV cars to zero and reducing road tax by up to 34% for EV owners.

Driving in Singapore is very costly and the public transportation plays a dominant role in getting around on the nation, especially by bus. According to Statista, over five million passengers use the public transport in Singapore with a total population of about 5.7 million in 2020.

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has deployed 60 fully electric buses on the road since 2018 and 50 hybrid buses since 2019, in line with the government's target to electrify a total of 5,800 public buses in the country by 2040, according to Strait Times.

Car manufacturing had not been on Singapore's industrial landscape for decades until recent years when Dyson and Hyundai announced to build EV factories in the city state. Home appliance maker Dyson soon gave up its plan, but the South Korea-based traditional car OE Hyundai proceeded with the construction of a 44,000-square-meter innovation center that will house both the R&D and assembly of EVs.

Hyundai has said their target is to sell 5,000-6,000 electric cars to local costumers and export the rest, according to Today Online.