Gotion looks to bring LFP production to US

China-based LFP battery supplier Gotion announced in late December that Gotion US has sealed a large order with a top American carmaker without revealing who it is. In the announcement, the battery maker said they plan to localize production in the US. It is considered as a message from the battery supplier to both the China and the US government that they want to bring production of LFP battery to the US.

US needs more LFP batteries

Amidst the EV trend, LFP battery is what the American auto sector is seeking. After Tesla pioneered in using LFP batteries in its vehicles, more carmakers are embracing the stabler, safer battery chemical.

LFP is expected to be largely adopted in most of the low-cost EV models that carmakers have said they would be focused on producing starting this year, given that affordability has always been one of the EV bottlenecks. But in the thick of US-China tension, China's largest battery manufacturers CATL and BYD have chosen to stay on the sidelines.

Volkswagen owns more stake

CATL and BYD are almost 100% Chinese-backed, which might be the biggest reason why they have not expanded to the US amid hot demand.

Gotion is one of the top five battery makers in China whose products are 90% LFP batteries. Volkswagen recently completed the procedures of increasing its stakes in Gotion from 4.4% to 26.5% and relinquished most voting rights in the board for at least three years, making the German carmaker the biggest shareholder of Gotion.

Gotion is now supplying SAIC-GM-Wuling and sees high chance to produce in the US for Volkswagen and GM.

South Korea and Japan are in this, too

Sources at suppliers said that in the future, locally-made batteries might be the only ones getting subsidies from the US government, which says a lot about why American carmakers are pushing to attract battery makers.

Besides major Chinese LFP suppliers, south Korea's LGES, Samsung SDI, and SK On; Japan's Panasonic and Toyota; Tesla are all on their highest gear to set up production base in the US, with LGES and SK On recently beginning developing LFP batteries.