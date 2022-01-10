中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    05:03
    light rain
    12°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    CES 2022
    Sponsored
    Aspeed poised to generate record 2021 profits
    6h 50min ago
    Global NOR flash supply to remain tight in 2022
    7h 1min ago
    MediaTek on track to see revenue top US$20 billion in 2022
    7h 8min ago
    Supply of server PMIC, network chips stays tight
    7h 13min ago
    Pegatron expects sales growth in 2022
    7h 22min ago
    Notebook ODMs maintain high inventory levels
    7h 30min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Gotion looks to bring LFP production to US

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    China-based LFP battery supplier Gotion announced in late December that Gotion US has sealed a large order with a top American carmaker without revealing who it is. In the announcement, the battery maker said they plan to localize production in the US. It is considered as a message from the battery supplier to both the China and the US government that they want to bring production of LFP battery to the US.

    US needs more LFP batteries

    Amidst the EV trend, LFP battery is what the American auto sector is seeking. After Tesla pioneered in using LFP batteries in its vehicles, more carmakers are embracing the stabler, safer battery chemical.

    LFP is expected to be largely adopted in most of the low-cost EV models that carmakers have said they would be focused on producing starting this year, given that affordability has always been one of the EV bottlenecks. But in the thick of US-China tension, China's largest battery manufacturers CATL and BYD have chosen to stay on the sidelines.

    Volkswagen owns more stake

    CATL and BYD are almost 100% Chinese-backed, which might be the biggest reason why they have not expanded to the US amid hot demand.

    Gotion is one of the top five battery makers in China whose products are 90% LFP batteries. Volkswagen recently completed the procedures of increasing its stakes in Gotion from 4.4% to 26.5% and relinquished most voting rights in the board for at least three years, making the German carmaker the biggest shareholder of Gotion.

    Gotion is now supplying SAIC-GM-Wuling and sees high chance to produce in the US for Volkswagen and GM.

    South Korea and Japan are in this, too

    Sources at suppliers said that in the future, locally-made batteries might be the only ones getting subsidies from the US government, which says a lot about why American carmakers are pushing to attract battery makers.

    Besides major Chinese LFP suppliers, south Korea's LGES, Samsung SDI, and SK On; Japan's Panasonic and Toyota; Tesla are all on their highest gear to set up production base in the US, with LGES and SK On recently beginning developing LFP batteries.

    Categories
    EV + green energy
    Tags
    battery China Japan South Korea US
    Related stories
    Dec 14
    China expected to contribute 99% global LFP battery supply in 2022
    Dec 2
    LFP accounts for increasingly higher portion of China battery production
    Nov 30
    VinFast's SUVs makes their debut at LA Auto Show
    Nov 25
    China lithium battery makers to raise contract quotes in 2022
    Nov 16
    China's fixed prices for lithium batteries is preventing the competition from growing
    Oct 25
    Lithium price surge sends battery makers scrambling for supply
    Oct 19
    First-tier China lithium battery makers keep prices unchanged for LTA clients
    Sep 13
    LFP batteries surpass ternary ones in output, installation in China
    Sep 3
    Lithium price soars as demand outgrows supply
    Aug 24
    VinFast partners with Gotion in LFP battery cell R&D
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    EV
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 11, 09:30
    FSP leverages market proximity to develop complete product line, satisfying demand for high-efficiency PSUs in edge computing devices
    Monday 10 January 2022
    JPC Connectivity continuously enhances the capability on developing IoT products with its solid expertise and experience
    Friday 7 January 2022
    Azure unlocks business opportunity with 5G and AIoT to drive digital transformation
    Thursday 6 January 2022
    Enter the MSI-VERSE: MSI presents latest innovation virtually for CES 2022
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms