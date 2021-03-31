India urged to extend production incentive program, say reports

Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Many handset and component manufacturers that have participated in India's five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme have urged the Indian government to push back the program's timeline by a year as pandemic-induced impacts have disrupted their production targets.

These makers, mainly coming from Taiwan, Korea and local ones, will be eligible for government incentives, including subsidies, should their investment amounts and annual sales volumes meet the targets set forth by the government, starting fiscal 2021, which ends March 31.

Except for Samsung Electronics, none of the other 15 companies, including Taiwan's Wistron, Foxconn, Pegatron and Rising Star, as well as local firms, including Optiemus, Dixon, Lava, UTL, Sahasra, and AT&S, have met both of the requirements set for fiscal 2021, the first year of the five-year scheme, according to media reports from India.

Although at least seven firms reached the lowest threshold of cumulative incremental investments by year-end 2020 and more are able to achieve the goal by March 31, 2021, none will be able to meet the minimum requirement for total sales of manufactured goods, according to the reports.

Various reasons have been cited for these firms' failure to achieve the targets, such as city lockdowns, immigration controls, and geopolitical conflicts that have prohibited the entrance of technicians, mainly from China, to assist in the installation of machinery and equipment and related training.

The India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) also pointed out that China's relatively early recovery from the pandemic has enabled handset supply chain makers in the country to have better access to related parts and components.

ICEA indicated that Indian handset makers had not been prioritized for chip supply amid intensified chip shortages amid the US-China trade disputes.