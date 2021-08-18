Tata, Reliance set to take over India's electronics manufacturing

India's manufacturing sector for years has been relying on foreign manufacturers. Since prime minister Narendra Modi took office, India is set to produce electronics, semiconductors, and other hardware on its own.

India's electronics manufacturing has been lagged behind suppliers from East Asia. Indian government's production-linked (PLI) schemes attract a lot of local manufacturers, but foreign manufacturers such as Foxconn are the main contributors to investment and sales. Local EMS including Dixon Technologies still falls short of investment and sales goals under PLI.

In 2019, National Policy on Electronics (NPE) was published, followed by over 10 PLI schemes targeting the different sectors, Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) plan, Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS), and electric vehicle-targeted Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV (FAME). These policies embody India's ambition to supply electronics domestically.

As the Indian government puts out more and more incentives, India's conglomerates including Reliance Industries and Tata Group who hold more capital and have more diverse business portfolios are taking over India's electronics sector from local EMS providers.

After investing in telecom, software, e-commerce, O-RAN, Reliance acquired 20% of Neolync's shares – Neolync is a handset, telecom, and computing device manufacturer. Neolync is also one of the 16 recipients of PLI incentives for large-scale manufacturing of electronics.

Reliance has announced that it plans to build four gigafactories for solar cells, solar modules, green hydrogen, fuel cells, and storage cells. The announcement shows that Reliance is using its financial power to take over India's electronics manufacturing.

Another conglomerate Tata Group has built new plants in Tamil Nadu state to manufacture electronics and semiconductors. Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has stated his plan for India to build its own supply chain and production base for electronics, 5G devices, and semiconductors. Tata recently became Tejas Networks' major shareholder; Tejas is highly likely to receive PLI for telecom device manufacturing.

Conglomerates in India have laid a solid foundation across industries and are able to integrate the manufacturing industry both vertically and horizontally. They also have close ties with politicians and influence policymaking.

With these big corporations committing to electronics manufacturing, India's electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry are expected to be worth US$400 billion in 2025. They are either partners or competitors to the multinational electronics manufacturers who want to enter India; so far, Google, Facebook, Intel, and Qualcomm have chosen to collaborate with them. Their lead could prove to other countries that they are the force of change in India.