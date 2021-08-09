India may increase incentives for foreign investments in IT products

India plans to ramp up its production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for IT hardware as suppliers criticized the current budget is too low to satisfy domestic demand, according to Economic Times.

The incentive scheme was designed to attract at least five foreign suppliers to invest and produce notebooks, tablets, AiO PC, and servers in India, in an attempt to reduce dependence on IT hardware imports from China. However, out of fourteen selected suppliers, only four are foreign suppliers, including Dell and Taiwan's Foxconn (Hon Hai).

The four foreign suppliers only promised 40% of the government's goal production.

India's Manufacturers Association for Information Technology (MAIT) has proposed to the government a longer, stronger incentive plan that will last 8 years and amount to INR150 billion (US$2.02 billion), up from the current INR73.25 billion.

According to another news outlet ELE Times citing India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), the current PLI scheme can barely satisfy domestic demand. Moreover, India has signed the Information Technology Agreement (ITA-1) of WTO, under which the signatories should impose zero tariffs on notebook and tablet imports.

India's PLI scheme for IT hardware was raised from INR50 billion to the current INR73.25 billion just this year, with an aim to create IT production of INR1.6 trillion, while the PLI scheme for mobile phones has a budget five times bigger than that for IT.

India's PLI for mobile phone vs. for IT products PLI for mobile phone PLI for notebook, tablet, AiO PC, and server Foreign participant (suppliers) Hon Hai, Pegatron, Wistron, Samsung, Rising Star Dell, Flex, Rising Star (Hon Hai subsidiary), ICT (Wistron subsidiary) Number of foreign suppliers Five (max) Four (one short) Total budget (100 million INR) 4,095.10 732.5 Cash subsidy on incremental sales of locally made IT products for the first five years for foreign suppliers (%) 6%, 6%, 5%, 5%, 4% 4%, 3%, 2%, 2%, 1%

Source: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India Compiled by DIGITIMES August 2021