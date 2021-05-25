中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    01:08
    mostly clear
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Networking device makers continue to move production lines out of China
    2h 37min ago
    VCM component demand for iPhones to pick up as early as 2Q21
    2h 46min ago
    TSMC soon to kick off production for new iPhone chips
    3h 6min ago
    Taiwan device assemblers diversifying production bases
    3h 8min ago
    Taiwan PCB makers gearing up production for new iPhones
    3h 23min ago
    Chipmakers see end-market demand disappoint
    3h 40min ago
    Apple to become top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays
    3h 40min ago
    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortage
    3h 43min ago
    Home News Displays + photonics
    GIS upbeat about fingerprint sensor modules for 2021
    Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Touch module provider General Interface Solution (GIS) has expressed optimism about shipment momentum for 2021, driven by growing demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensing modules.

    Its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor modules, co-developed with Qualcomm, have recently cut into the supply chain of Chinese handset makers, in addition to existing clients, Samsung Electronics, indicated industry sources.

    The sensing area of its ultrasonic sensing modules has enlarged to 20mm x 30mm from the previous 4mm x 9mm, and 8mm x 8mm, expanding the applications of these modules, said the sources.

    In addition to ramping up its output of ultrasonic fingerprint sensor modules, GIS has also continued to build up its capacity for optical and capacitive fingerprint sensing models, added the sources.

    GIS, reportedly one of the primary miniLED backlight module suppliers for Apple's 12.9-inch miniLED iPad Pro devices, has begun ramping up the shipments of miniLED products since May, with the sales momentum likely to stretch into the third quarter, revealed the sources.

    GIS upbeat about ultrasonic fingerprint sensing modules Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021

    GIS upbeat about ultrasonic fingerprint sensing modules
    Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display components Displays IC design, distribution Mobile + telecom Mobile components
    Tags
    Asia China display fingerprint sensor General Interface Solution sensor shipments
    Related stories
    Apr 23
    GIS boosts comprehensive fingerprint recognition solutions
    Apr 22
    Touch Taiwan 2021 kicks off
    Mar 9
    Touch panel maker GIS to expand capacity for IT applications
    Jan 27
    TPK, GIS to share most touch-panel module orders for iPad in 2021, say sources
    Jan 13
    GIS reportedly lands new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor module orders from Samsung
    Dec 28
    GIS reportedly enters iPhone supply chain
    Dec 17
    GIS keen on developing sensor-enabled displays for smart healthcare
    Dec 4
    GIS tapping medical device market
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
    SPONSORS
    May 24, 09:14
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Friday 21 May 2021
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Tuesday 25 May 2021
    Highlights of the day: Chip vendors funding expansions at pure-play foundries
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21