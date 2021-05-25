GIS upbeat about fingerprint sensor modules for 2021

Touch module provider General Interface Solution (GIS) has expressed optimism about shipment momentum for 2021, driven by growing demand for ultrasonic fingerprint sensing modules.

Its ultrasonic fingerprint sensor modules, co-developed with Qualcomm, have recently cut into the supply chain of Chinese handset makers, in addition to existing clients, Samsung Electronics, indicated industry sources.

The sensing area of its ultrasonic sensing modules has enlarged to 20mm x 30mm from the previous 4mm x 9mm, and 8mm x 8mm, expanding the applications of these modules, said the sources.

In addition to ramping up its output of ultrasonic fingerprint sensor modules, GIS has also continued to build up its capacity for optical and capacitive fingerprint sensing models, added the sources.

GIS, reportedly one of the primary miniLED backlight module suppliers for Apple's 12.9-inch miniLED iPad Pro devices, has begun ramping up the shipments of miniLED products since May, with the sales momentum likely to stretch into the third quarter, revealed the sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021