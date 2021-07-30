GIS expects fingerprint sensor modules to drive future growth

Touch panel specialist General Interface Solution (GIS) expects sales of its fingerprint recognition solutions to climb as a proportion of company revenue to 20-30% in 2023 and 2024, compared with the current 5-6%.

Company chairman HY Chou said GIS will use its capex of NT$8 billion (US$285.71 million) in expanding capacity for touch display solutions for notebooks and tablets by the end of the year, compared to NT$6 billion for 2020. Its monthly capacity will be sufficient to support 2.5-3 million tablets and two million notebooks after the expansions are completed, Chou added.

In 2022, Chou continued, the company will focus its capex of around NT$5 billion on capacity expansions for fingerprint recognition solutions covering ultrasonic, capacitive acoustic wave and optical technologies. He disclosed that ultrasonic solutions are mainly used in handsets rolled out by Korean vendors, and the company has also moved to deliver such solutions to Sharp and Chinese handset vendors.

Chou said fingerprint identification solutions will be suitable for not only handsets, notebooks and tablets, but also automotive and security surveillance applications, and he is optimistic shipments of such solutions will grow sharply in the next 3-4 years to contribute 30% of the company's revenues.

Chou noted its new plant in central Taiwan will focus on production of fingerprint recognition solutions, miniLED backlighting solutions and automotive touch display solutions.

He disclosed GIS is also mulling plans to build plants in India and Vietnam, but will have to defer the plans amid serious COVID infections in the regions.