Touch Taiwan 2021 kicks off

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The three-day physical event of the Touch Taiwan 2021 exhibition kicked off on April 21 in Taipei, highlighting over 100 smart display solutions coupled with an array of new technologies and applications, according to the show organizer.

A total of 296 local and overseas exhibitors are participating in the annual event, which is expected to attract more than 30,000 visitors, said the organizer, Taiwan Display Union Association (TDUA).

Smart display solutions presented at the show cover areas including healthcare, retail, mobility, education, logistics and manufacturing. The smart display presentations aim to create a cross-domain platform to facilitate the transformation and upgrades among makers in the industry, TDUA said.

The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) under the economics ministry has announced plans to form a Smart Display Industrial Alliance (SDIA) that aims to bring together panel makers, component suppliers, software service providers and system integrators to develop related technologies and solutions designated for four major application areas - smart medical, smart retail, smart mobility and smart education.

Taiwan's top-two panel makers AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux are showcasing their latest display solutions at the show, and other major exhibitors include Corning, Merck, E Ink Holdings (EIH), General Interface Solution (GIS), BenQ Materials, and Cheng Mei Materials Technology.

Corning is highlighting its Corning Ribbon Ceramics, a ribbon-shaped flexible ceramic substrate with a smooth and high-density surface. The ceramic substrates can also be available in wafer shapes.

The company also demonstrates its Corning Guardiant, a coating additive that achieves antimicrobial effects through copper ions. The coating technology can kill more than 99.9% of viruses and bacteria within two hours, the company said.

The eye-catching micro/miniLED exhibit area houses chipmakers and material suppliers, including Ennostar, PlayNitride, Hermes-Epitek, Darwin Precision, Veeco and Saultech.

The smart manufacturing pavilion gathers many equipment providers, system integrators and information security service specialists, including Mirle Automation, Toyo Automation, Mitutoyo Taiwan, Pitotech, Contrel Technology and iAmech Technology.