GIS tapping medical device market

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Touch panel maker General Interface Solution (GIS) is developing more display products for medical applications tapping the markets in Taiwan and Japan initially, as it seeks to enrich its portfolios to sustain revenue growth.

Global demand for medical equipment is expanding at a pace not seen before in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting display makers to shift their focus to medical applications from the previous consumer devices.

The company is currently exhibiting medical equipment, including fall and body detection devices, gesture recognition sensing gears, cardiac output measurement devices and touch-enabled display products at the ongoing Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan 2020 trade fair.

The company said its fall detection devices have been adopted by Changhua Christian Hospital and are also being demonstrated at National Yang-Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital.

GIS also targets Japan as a potential market because it has a high portion of the elderly population, looking to install its healthcare devices in nursing homes and other institutions in the country, the company said.

The company has rolled out ultrasonic wave transmitter devices that can detect the blood cell movement to measure blood cell flow velocity, heart rate, cardiac output and pulse output.

GIS saw its net profit decline 76.76% sequentially but up 15.28% on year to NT$438 million (US$15.48 million) or NT$1.3 per share in third-quarter 2020.

For January-September, net profit grew 10.8% on year to NT$2.431 billion or NT$7.19 per share.