GIS invests in production of in-display fingerprint recognition, car-use coated glass

Touch module maker General Interface Solution (GIS) will invest in production of in-display fingerprint recognition modules and film-coated anti-reflection and anti-glare cover glass for use in automotive displays at an existing factory in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP).

GIS acquired the factory with total floor area of 83,000 square meters from thin-film PV module maker NexPower Technology at NT$1.767 billion (US$62.5 million) in June 2020.

GIS will focus capital expenditure on development and production of in-display fingerprint recognition modules based on ultrasonic, capacitive and optical technologies in 2022. Particularly for ultrasonic in-display fingerprint recognition modules, GIS has become a supplier for Samsung Electronics through cooperation with Qualcomm, according to industry sources.

In-display fingerprint recognition can be used in automotive displays and security surveillance systems, GIS chairman and president Chou Hsien-ying said.

As Apple is reportedly testing in-display fingerprint recognition technologies for new iPhone series and GIS is a main supplier of fingerprint recognition modules for Apple, GIS' investment in in-display fingerprint recognition modules is said to be motivated by expected orders from Apple in the future. Chou declined to comment on matters concerning specific clients.

Besides Samsung, GIS has supplied in-display fingerprint recognition modules for China-based smartphone vendors, the sources said. For the product line, GIS plans to set up additional production capacities in India and Vietnam. While in-display fingerprint recognition modules take up 5-6% of GIS' consolidated revenues currently, GIS expects the revenue proportion to rise to 20-30% in 2024.

GIS has provided services of laminating cover glass on panels of automotive central information displays (CIDs). In view of fast development of smart telematics systems, GIS is poised to provide lamination services for multiple curved-surface screens used in smart cockpit solutions, mainly consisting of electronic dashboards, CIDs, infotainment systems, electronic rear-view mirrors and interactive blind spot displays.

GIS: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$m) 2Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 36,138 43.36% 6.45% 61,344 8.41% Gross margin 9.00% 0.40pp (0.89pp) 8.84% (0.02pp) Operating profit 996 994.51% (22.19%) 1,087 (11.11%) Net profit 1,365 501.32% (27.70%) 1,592 (20.12%) Net EPS (NT$) 4.04 4.71

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021