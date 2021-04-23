GIS boosts comprehensive fingerprint recognition solutions

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Touch display solution provider General Interface Solution (GIS) focuses promotion in 2021 on fingerprint recognition solutions, including film- and glass-based capacitor sensors, 3D lens-based sensors, TFT optical sensors and ultrasonic sensors, according to company.

GIS and China-based Ofilm Group are two main suppliers of ultrasonic in-display fingerprint recognition sensors used in Samsung's Galaxy S series smartphones, accoording to industry sources.

Development of capacitor sensors has been mature, but competition in the market has become intense, GIS said. 3D lens sensors are larger in dimension but competitive in cost, GIS noted. While adoption of TFT optical sensors needs strategic cooperation with LCD glass substrate makers, ultrasonic sensors are advantageous for use in large-area in-display fingerprint recognition, GIS indicated.

GIS will gradually enlarge sensing area for ultrasonic in-display fingerprint recognition to 20x30mm, technologically ahead of China-based fellow makers by at least half a year, GIS said.

At Touch Taiwan 2021, GIS is showcasing a smart automobile cockpit solution featuring multiple fully laminated curve screens including electronic dashboards, a central information display, an in-car entertainment system, electronic rear-view mirrors and a display of blind spots. GIS is also exhibiting AR HUD (head-up display) technology.

GIS has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.706 billion (US$377 million) for March, increasing 67.45% sequentially and 12.47% on year, and those of NT$25.207 billion for first-quarter 2021 slipped 33.43% sequentially but grew 11.35% on year.