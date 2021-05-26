中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    21:00
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foxconn to soon reopen COVID-19 hit plant in Vietnam
    21min ago
    Taiwan III-V IC firms gearing up for boom in car LiDAR demand
    28min ago
    China LCD panel makers put focus on 8.6G and 10.5G fab capacity expansion
    41min ago
    Another TSMC staff infected with coronavirus
    54min ago
    Global NAND flash revenue set to grow in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    1h 9min ago
    Micron to scale up 1\nm chip output
    1h 28min ago
    Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme further cut shipment goals for 2021
    1h 28min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + telecom
    New iPhone supply chain makers to begin to pull in orders in June
    Jane Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Downstream module makers in Apple's iPhone supply chain are likely to begin pulling in shipments for related parts and components around June in preparation for the US handset vendor's planned launch of its next-generation iPhone devices in the second half of 2021, according to industry sources.

    Apple has been strict about whether its new iPhone devices can be put in place on time this year, said the sources, adding that the vendor has been gearing up efforts to ensure steady supplies of parts and components needed for its iPhone production amid the tight capacity in the semiconductor industry and uncertainty about global logistic capacity, said the sources

    Some supply chain makers said they have received down payments from a US-based client - presumably Apple - with the visibility of related orders extending to September.

    However, it is still too early to say whether the next-generation iPhone devices can be launched as scheduled, said the sources, noting that supply chain makers are just beginning to prepare samples of related parts and components.

    If everything goes smoothly, supply chain makers, including those for MLCC, chip resistors, inductors, protection components, quartz crystals and quartz oscillators, will see their shipments begin to ramp up soon before reaching a peak in September-October, said the sources.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices
    Tags
    Apple iPhone
    Related stories
    May 26
    iPhones to outstrip Android handsets in VCM demand starting July
    May 26
    Taiwan PCB supply chain warming up for new iPhones
    May 26
    Apple to outpace Samsung as top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays
    May 26
    TSMC kicking off production for new iPhone chips
    May 25
    GIS upbeat about fingerprint sensor modules for 2021
    May 24
    Handset supply chain makers remain optimistic about 2H21
    May 14
    Apple reportedly to sharply cut VCSEL die size for 3D sensors
    May 11
    Antenna supply chain gearing up for 5G mmWave AiP modules
    May 6
    TSMC sees orders for cryptomining chips pick up
    May 5
    Apple may lead AIO PC market with new iMac
    Apr 29
    Apple reports over 50% on-year growth in fiscal 2Q21 revenues
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    UMC official website
    SPONSORS
    May 26, 09:20
    Leveraging the latest AMD Milan CPU, AEWIN has built a high-performance edge computing platform
    Wednesday 26 May 2021
    KA Imaging reinvents X-Ray market with dual-energy technology
    Monday 24 May 2021
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21