New iPhone supply chain makers to begin to pull in orders in June

Downstream module makers in Apple's iPhone supply chain are likely to begin pulling in shipments for related parts and components around June in preparation for the US handset vendor's planned launch of its next-generation iPhone devices in the second half of 2021, according to industry sources.

Apple has been strict about whether its new iPhone devices can be put in place on time this year, said the sources, adding that the vendor has been gearing up efforts to ensure steady supplies of parts and components needed for its iPhone production amid the tight capacity in the semiconductor industry and uncertainty about global logistic capacity, said the sources

Some supply chain makers said they have received down payments from a US-based client - presumably Apple - with the visibility of related orders extending to September.

However, it is still too early to say whether the next-generation iPhone devices can be launched as scheduled, said the sources, noting that supply chain makers are just beginning to prepare samples of related parts and components.

If everything goes smoothly, supply chain makers, including those for MLCC, chip resistors, inductors, protection components, quartz crystals and quartz oscillators, will see their shipments begin to ramp up soon before reaching a peak in September-October, said the sources.