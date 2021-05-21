Qisda eyes to cross-region medical care services

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Qisda is looking to form a business group that focuses on medical care covering the Greater China and Southeast Asia, according to company chairman Peter Chen.

Qisda has been running businesses in the medical care sector for 15 years and has over 15 affiliates under its wing covering medical services, components, aesthetic medicine and solutions. The company also owns two general hospitals in China, Chen said.

Qisda's affiliates are leading brands in Taiwan in supplying medical components and medicinal alcohol, while it also has affiliates providing one-stop services in dialysis products. The company has also invested in smart hospitals, smart operating rooms, smart hemodialysis centers and digital dental solutions, Chen noted.

Qisda achieved better-than-expected revenue growth from its medical care businesses in the first quarter of 2021 and is now seeking more companies for mergers. The company expects second-quarter revenues to continue rising, thanks to increasing demand for dialysis products from China and Southeast Asia as well as surgical masks and medicinal alcohol in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Chen added.

Qisda chairman Peter Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, May 2021