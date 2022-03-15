Qisda begins second-stage business transformation

EMS provider Qisda's business transformation since 2014 has sharply boosted revenue proportion for high value-added product lines, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen.
High value-added products' sales proportion reached about 41% in 2021 and the company is aiming at 50% as a proportion of consolidated operating profit for such products, as it starts its second-stage business transformation in 2022, Chen said at a recent investors conference.
The business transformation is through seeking manufacturers and service providers with products or services that can add value to Qisda's.
High value-added product lines/services consist of in-house-produced professional display modules and high-end surveillance video systems, medical business including two hospitals in China, medical devices and consumable medical materials, smart business solutions, networking/communication devices. Of the 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$225.961 billion (US$7.94 billion), medical business accounted for 7.3%, smart business solutions 12.7%, and networking/communication devices 12.3%.
The sales from the medical business in 2021 grew 38% on year, company vice president Harry Yang for Medical Devices Business Group said. Qisda recently invested in Concord Medical, a provider of management services for medical care operators, in a bid to step into medical care services for the elderly, Yang noted.
Qisda: Financial results, 4Q21 (NT$m)
4Q21
Q/Q
Y/Y
2021
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
61,872
8.17%
8.29%
225,961
17.87%
Gross margin
13.71%
-0.83pp
-0.55pp
14.41%
0.42pp
Operating profit
1,754
-11.50%
-16.12%
7,361
11.31%
Net profit
995
-28.67%
-43.50%
8,308
66.55%
Net EPS (NT$)
0.51
4.22
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2022
Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen (left) and president Joe Huang
Photo: Rebbeca Kuo, Digitimes, March 2022