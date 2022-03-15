中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 15, 2022
    Qisda begins second-stage business transformation

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    EMS provider Qisda's business transformation since 2014 has sharply boosted revenue proportion for high value-added product lines, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen.

    High value-added products' sales proportion reached about 41% in 2021 and the company is aiming at 50% as a proportion of consolidated operating profit for such products, as it starts its second-stage business transformation in 2022, Chen said at a recent investors conference.

    The business transformation is through seeking manufacturers and service providers with products or services that can add value to Qisda's.

    High value-added product lines/services consist of in-house-produced professional display modules and high-end surveillance video systems, medical business including two hospitals in China, medical devices and consumable medical materials, smart business solutions, networking/communication devices. Of the 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$225.961 billion (US$7.94 billion), medical business accounted for 7.3%, smart business solutions 12.7%, and networking/communication devices 12.3%.

    The sales from the medical business in 2021 grew 38% on year, company vice president Harry Yang for Medical Devices Business Group said. Qisda recently invested in Concord Medical, a provider of management services for medical care operators, in a bid to step into medical care services for the elderly, Yang noted.

    Qisda: Financial results, 4Q21 (NT$m)

    4Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    2021

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    61,872

    8.17%

    8.29%

    225,961

    17.87%

    Gross margin

    13.71%

    -0.83pp

    -0.55pp

    14.41%

    0.42pp

    Operating profit

    1,754

    -11.50%

    -16.12%

    7,361

    11.31%

    Net profit

    995

    -28.67%

    -43.50%

    8,308

    66.55%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    0.51

    4.22

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2022

    Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen (left) and president Joe Huang

    Photo: Rebbeca Kuo, Digitimes, March 2022

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    business Qisda
    Companies
    Qisda (formerly BenQ)
