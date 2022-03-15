Qisda begins second-stage business transformation

EMS provider Qisda's business transformation since 2014 has sharply boosted revenue proportion for high value-added product lines, according to company chairman and CEO Peter Chen.

High value-added products' sales proportion reached about 41% in 2021 and the company is aiming at 50% as a proportion of consolidated operating profit for such products, as it starts its second-stage business transformation in 2022, Chen said at a recent investors conference.

The business transformation is through seeking manufacturers and service providers with products or services that can add value to Qisda's.

High value-added product lines/services consist of in-house-produced professional display modules and high-end surveillance video systems, medical business including two hospitals in China, medical devices and consumable medical materials, smart business solutions, networking/communication devices. Of the 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$225.961 billion (US$7.94 billion), medical business accounted for 7.3%, smart business solutions 12.7%, and networking/communication devices 12.3%.

The sales from the medical business in 2021 grew 38% on year, company vice president Harry Yang for Medical Devices Business Group said. Qisda recently invested in Concord Medical, a provider of management services for medical care operators, in a bid to step into medical care services for the elderly, Yang noted.

Qisda: Financial results, 4Q21 (NT$m) 4Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 2021 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 61,872 8.17% 8.29% 225,961 17.87% Gross margin 13.71% -0.83pp -0.55pp 14.41% 0.42pp Operating profit 1,754 -11.50% -16.12% 7,361 11.31% Net profit 995 -28.67% -43.50% 8,308 66.55% Net EPS (NT$) 0.51 4.22

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2022

Qisda chairman and CEO Peter Chen (left) and president Joe Huang

Photo: Rebbeca Kuo, Digitimes, March 2022