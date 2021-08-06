Lite-On Tech sees July revenues increase

EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.708 billion (US$490 million) for July, increasing 1.69% on month and 4.50% on year.

Of the revenues, 51% came from IT product lines and consumer electronics including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices; 21% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs, LED devices and lighting products; and 28% from devices used in cloud computing, datacenters, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On Tech posted consolidated revenues of NT$92.102 billion for January-July, growing 5.31% on year.

Fellow maker Qisda has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.697 billion for July, slipping 8.81% on month but rising 30.11% on year, and those of NT$125.585 billion for January-July increased 29.14% on year.