中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 6, 2021
    21:16
    light rain with thunder
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Lite-On Tech sees July revenues increase
    Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    EMS provider Lite-On Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$13.708 billion (US$490 million) for July, increasing 1.69% on month and 4.50% on year.

    Of the revenues, 51% came from IT product lines and consumer electronics including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices; 21% from optoelectronics product lines including automotive CCMs, LED devices and lighting products; and 28% from devices used in cloud computing, datacenters, servers, networking/communication equipment, smart devices, IoT and AI application, Lite-On indicated.

    Lite-On Tech posted consolidated revenues of NT$92.102 billion for January-July, growing 5.31% on year.

    Fellow maker Qisda has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.697 billion for July, slipping 8.81% on month but rising 30.11% on year, and those of NT$125.585 billion for January-July increased 29.14% on year.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Lite-On Lite-On Technology Qisda revenues
    Companies
    Lite-On IT Qisda (formerly BenQ)
    Related stories
    Jul 30
    Lite-On Tech steps into production of components for EV charging piles
    Jul 14
    Lite-On Tech sees decreased June revenues
    Jul 6
    Qisda June revenues hit 10-year high
    May 21
    Qisda eyes to cross-region medical care services
    May 14
    Qisda chairman cautious about 2H21
    Apr 30
    Lite-On Technology sees record net profit in 1Q21
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global 2Q21 server shipment growth constrained by chip shortage
    Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21