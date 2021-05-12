Wistron NeWeb new plant in Vietnam to come online in 3Q21

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Wistron NeWeb is about to complete its second plant in Vietnam shortly, with volume production slated for third-quarter 2021.

Production ramp-ups at the new plant will accelerate in the next 6-12 months, the company said, noting that total output from its plants in Vietnam will account for 20-25% of its overall production capacity by early 2022 compared to 10-15% currently.

Wistron NeWeb is also building a second factory at its production site at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP), which will also become operational in the third quarter of 2021, said company chairman Haydn Hsieh.

The new plants will help improve the firm's production cost structure, Hsieh added.

Thanks to expanding production capacity, the firm's three major production lines - business networking equipment, household networking devices and industrial control devices - all expect to see revenues grow by double-digit in 2021, Hsieh noted.

Networking equipment currently accounts for 45% of its total sales, followed by automotive applications' 30%, household networking devices' 20%, and antenna and other products' 5%.

The company posted revenues of NT$5.137 billion (US$184.93 million) for April, up 4.59% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$20.48 billion, up 12.06%.