PV power fast developing in Singapore, Vietnam

Alex Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Establishment of floating PV power stations and rooftop systems is booming in Singapore and Vietnam, according to local media reports.

A 5MWp floating power station consisting of more than 13,000 PV modules in Johor Strait, Singapore was completed in March 2021. Another with installation capacity of 60MWp at Tengeh reservoir in Singapore started construction in August 2020.

There are about 1,500 rooftop PV systems totaling at least 170MWp in Singapore, the reports said.

The Vietnamese government offers a 20-year feed-in tariff rate of US$0.0838/kWh for rooftop PV systems completed no later than December 31, 2020. The cumulative installation capacity for rooftop PV systems spiked from 378MWp at year-end 2019 to 9.583GWp at yea-end 2020, with nearly 102,000 rooftop PV systems totaling 9.205GWp added in 2020, the reports said.

The Vietnam government offers feed-in tariffs of US$0.0709/kWh and US$0.0769/kWh respectively for ground-mounted and floating PV power stations. As of year-end 2020, the cumulative installation capacity for such power stood at 6.866GWp.

According to UK-based Wood Mackenzie, the PV cumulative installation capacity in Southeast Asia will fast increase to 35.8GWp by 2024.