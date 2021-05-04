IT + CE
Samsung sees profit drop in Vietnam in 2020
Alex Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The four major subsidiaries of Samsung Electronics in Vietnam garnered revenues of US$63.25 billion in 2020, decreasing 4% from a year earlier, with their combined earnings sliding to US$3.8 billion from US$4.3 billion during the same period, according to local media reports.

Among them, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thai Nguyen (SEVT) posted revenues of US$2.4 billion with a net profit of US$1.8 billion, and Samsung Electronics Vietnam Bac Ninh (SEV) recorded revenues of US$16.9 billion and net profit of US$1.2 billion.

Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV) snapped up revenues and net profit of US$16.3 billion and US$500 million, respectively. At the same time, Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) saw its revenues grow 25.3% on year to US$5.3 billion and net profit hike 25% to US$400 million.

Overall, Vietnam accounted for nearly 30% of Samsung's global revenues of US$212 billion in 2020, and almost 12% of its net profits of US$32.25 billion.

Samsung is currently building an R&D center, its largest in Southeast Asia, in western Hanoi, with a capital input of US$220 million and is slated for completion by the end of 2022, Hanoitimes has reported.

