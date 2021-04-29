AUO sales driven by rising prices in 1Q21

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

AU Optronics (AUO) has reported first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$82.94 billion (US$2.98 billioj), up by 3.0% sequentially and 54.5% on year.

Net profit for the quarter came to NT$11.83 billion, with a basic EPS of NT$1.25, said the LCD panel maker. Gross margin and operating margin were 22.0% and 14.5% respectively.

In the first quarter of 2021, the total panel area shipments reached around 6.35 million square meters, down by 6.3% on quarter but up by 15.2% on year.

AUO said that during the first quarter, demand for stay-at-home related applications continued to be robust. While panel area shipments decreased from the previous quarter due to component supply tightness and fewer working days, revenues for the first quarter went up both sequentially and annually, driven by persisting upward pricing trend.

In terms of profitability, operating profit for the first quarter was NT$12.02 billion.

Looking into the second quarter, AUO said robust demand remains, while industry undersupply is not expected to ease in the near term. The company said it will continue its dedication to value transformation strategy, extending its core display technology into diversified smart fields to build up ecosystems.