Taiwan IC substrate suppliers to embrace strong 2Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB and Kinsus Interconnect Technology have all posted both sequential and on-year increases for their April revenues, and are poised to embrace brisk results in second-quarter 2021 driven by strong demand particularly for ABF substrates, according to industry sources.

ABF substrate demand for processing HPC and networking chips has been steadily rising, and HPC chips especially show higher growth potentials for such substrates than other segments, with major chip vendors offering higher prices or booking dedicated capacity to ensure sufficient supply, the sources said.

Intel has long secured dedicated production lines from Unimicron Technology, while AMD and Nvidia have also moved to cooperate with suppliers to build dedicated capacity through joint machinery equipment purchases, the sources said.

As to BT substrates, mainly for consumer applications, order visibility is clear for one quarter, with tight supply to remain throughout the second quarter. Accordingly, makers are expected to sustain stable shipments before starting peak-season shipments in the third quarter, the sources said.

Unimicron's April revenues gained 1.34% sequentially and 7.62% on year reaching NT$7.866 billion (US$280.93 million). Its revenues for the first four months of the year advanced 6.5% on year to NT$27.876 billion, a record high for the same period.

Nan Ya posted sequential and on-year increases of 7.06% and 40.91%, respectively, for its April revenues, reaching NT$4.139 billion, a record monthly high. Its January-April revenues surged 38.15% on year to NT$14.995 billion, also a new record for the same period.

Kinsus saw its April revenues expand1.9% sequentially and 32.6% on year to NT$2.732 billion, with the revenues for the first four months rising 25.2% on year to NT$9.958 billion.