Strong PC peripheral demand boosts Chicony 1Q21 revenues, profits

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Notebook-use keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics saw its revenues, gross margins and operating profits all hit record highs in the first quarter of 2021, buoyed by a strong influx of orders for PC applications.

Its first-quarter revenues jumped 39% on year to NT$25.137 billion (US$897.75 million), gross margins rose 2pp to 17.5%, and operating income expanded 44% on year, according to company statistics.

Chicony said consumers have shown strong adherence to notebooks to carry out remote work, study and entertainment activities amid the pandemic, with the persistently strong demand continuing driving its revenue growth in the first quarter.

The company cited IDC statistics as indicating that first-quarter 2021 global PC shipments shot up 55% on year for commercial, education and consumer applications, with hefty shipments of education-use Chromebooks particularly adding significant growth momentum to its business results.

As demand for Chromebooks, gaming notebooks and tablets is expected to remain strong throughout 2021, Chicony will continue to benefit as a result, given its leading position in the supply of notebook keyboards, compact camera modules and power supplies, according to industry sources.

Chicony is also stepping up its deployments in the non-PC components. The company is set to roll out its new high-end AI video image modules in the second half of the year, which can be applied to smart home devices, driver monitor systems, commercial surveillance systems, and smart video conferencing systems, the sources said.