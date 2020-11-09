Chicony Electronics 3Q20 gross margin hits 20-year high

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported for its third-quarter 2020 gross margin reached 20.59%, the highest quarterly level in 20 years.
Thanks to strong demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicony's third-quarter 2020 shipments for keyboards and power supplies used in regular notebooks and gaming notebooks, and power supplies used in game consoles hiked over 50% sequentially, the company said.
In 2019, Chicony recorded global market shares of 37% for notebook keyboards, 32% for desktop keyboards, 42% for notebook-use CCMs, 47% for notebook-use power supplies and 30% for IP cameras used in surveillance.
Chicony has constructed a factory in Thailand and will begin producing smart home devices there later in fourth-quarter 2020.
Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b)
3Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2020
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
26.421
5.28%
0.90%
69.628
2.52%
Gross margin
20.59%
0.53pp
1.46pp
19.08%
1.82pp
Operating profit
2.751
19.35%
9.69%
6.342
37.24%
Net profit
1.787
(25.20%)
7.98%
4.216
(8.09%)
Net EPS (NT$)
2.55
6.02
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020