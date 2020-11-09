IT + CE
Chicony Electronics 3Q20 gross margin hits 20-year high
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported for its third-quarter 2020 gross margin reached 20.59%, the highest quarterly level in 20 years.

Thanks to strong demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicony's third-quarter 2020 shipments for keyboards and power supplies used in regular notebooks and gaming notebooks, and power supplies used in game consoles hiked over 50% sequentially, the company said.

In 2019, Chicony recorded global market shares of 37% for notebook keyboards, 32% for desktop keyboards, 42% for notebook-use CCMs, 47% for notebook-use power supplies and 30% for IP cameras used in surveillance.

Chicony has constructed a factory in Thailand and will begin producing smart home devices there later in fourth-quarter 2020.

Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b)

3Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2020

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

26.421

5.28%

0.90%

69.628

2.52%

Gross margin

20.59%

0.53pp

1.46pp

19.08%

1.82pp

Operating profit

2.751

19.35%

9.69%

6.342

37.24%

Net profit

1.787

(25.20%)

7.98%

4.216

(8.09%)

Net EPS (NT$)

2.55

6.02

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020

