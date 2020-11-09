Chicony Electronics 3Q20 gross margin hits 20-year high

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported for its third-quarter 2020 gross margin reached 20.59%, the highest quarterly level in 20 years.

Thanks to strong demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicony's third-quarter 2020 shipments for keyboards and power supplies used in regular notebooks and gaming notebooks, and power supplies used in game consoles hiked over 50% sequentially, the company said.

In 2019, Chicony recorded global market shares of 37% for notebook keyboards, 32% for desktop keyboards, 42% for notebook-use CCMs, 47% for notebook-use power supplies and 30% for IP cameras used in surveillance.

Chicony has constructed a factory in Thailand and will begin producing smart home devices there later in fourth-quarter 2020.

Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$b) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2020 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 26.421 5.28% 0.90% 69.628 2.52% Gross margin 20.59% 0.53pp 1.46pp 19.08% 1.82pp Operating profit 2.751 19.35% 9.69% 6.342 37.24% Net profit 1.787 (25.20%) 7.98% 4.216 (8.09%) Net EPS (NT$) 2.55 6.02

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2020