Chicony Electronics, Chicony Power, ACES have order visibility till May-June 2021

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics, its affiliated power supply maker Chicony Power Technology, and electronic connectors and cable maker ACES Electronics have obtained orders with shipments scheduled until May-June 2021, according to the companies.

They have seen strong orders since second-quarter 2020 when demand recovered after production disruption in the previous quarter in the wake of the pandemic, especially for products used in notebooks and gaming devices, the companies said. They expect first-quarter 2021revenues to increase over 10% on year.

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.348 billion (US$292 million) for December, slipping 0.42% sequentially but growing 17.61% on year, and those of NT$95.082 billion for 2020 increased 2.73% on year.

Chicony Power posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.898 billion for December, dipping 3.80% sequentially but rising 15.60% on year, and those of NT$34.861 billion for 2020 rose 1.31% on year.