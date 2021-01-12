IT + CE
Chicony Electronics, Chicony Power, ACES have order visibility till May-June 2021
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics, its affiliated power supply maker Chicony Power Technology, and electronic connectors and cable maker ACES Electronics have obtained orders with shipments scheduled until May-June 2021, according to the companies.

They have seen strong orders since second-quarter 2020 when demand recovered after production disruption in the previous quarter in the wake of the pandemic, especially for products used in notebooks and gaming devices, the companies said. They expect first-quarter 2021revenues to increase over 10% on year.

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.348 billion (US$292 million) for December, slipping 0.42% sequentially but growing 17.61% on year, and those of NT$95.082 billion for 2020 increased 2.73% on year.

Chicony Power posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.898 billion for December, dipping 3.80% sequentially but rising 15.60% on year, and those of NT$34.861 billion for 2020 rose 1.31% on year.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
  • Taiwan notebook ODMs
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  2. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
  3. AI makes RPA intelligent
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.