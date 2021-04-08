Chicony Electronics sees March revenues rise

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Notebook-use keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has reported March 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$9.904 billion (US$320 million), increasing 33.10% sequentially and 19.63% on year, while its power supply subsidiary Chicony Power Technology's NT$3.538 billion grew 25.29% sequentially and 28.40% on year.

Chicony Electronics posted first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$25.137 billion, slipping 1.25% sequentially but rising 38.80% on year, while those of NT$9.982 billion for Chicony Power grew 7.84% sequentially and 48.78% on year.

In first-quarter 2021, revenues from type-C power supplies and power supplies for gaming notebooks hiked over 50% on year and those from power supplies used in new ame consoles doubled.

While demand has been strong, there was a slight shortage of components in first-quarter 2021 and the shortage is expected worsen in second-quarter 2021, Chicony Power noted.