Chicony Electronics extends use of IP cameras to driver monitor systems

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has extended application of video-recording IP cameras from smart home devices to driver monitoring systems, commercial surveillance systems and smart video conferencing systems, according to industry sources.

Along with fast development of AI+IoT, Chicony will see increasing demand for its video- and image-recording cameras as well as IP cameras, the sources said.

Chicony saw strong demand for keyboards, CCMs and adaptors used in gaming notebooks in second-quarter 2021, with the corresponding sales growing over 10% sequentially and nearly 30% on year, the sources noted. In second-half 2021, products used in smart home devices will become the main source of revenue growth for Chicony, the sources indicated.

Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.895 billion (US$318 million) for July, rising 0.32% on month and 8.55% on year, and those of NT$59.325 billion for January-July grew 15.42% on year.

Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b) 2Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 25.293 0.62% 0.78% 50.430 16.72% Gross margin 17.40% (0.09pp) (2.66pp) 17.44% (0.72pp) Operating profit 1.847 (0.11%) (9.24%) 3.696 2.92% Net profit 1.323 (15.68%) (44.62%) 2.892 19.06% Net EPS (NT$) 1.87 4.10

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021