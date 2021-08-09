中文網
    Chicony Electronics extends use of IP cameras to driver monitor systems
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has extended application of video-recording IP cameras from smart home devices to driver monitoring systems, commercial surveillance systems and smart video conferencing systems, according to industry sources.

    Along with fast development of AI+IoT, Chicony will see increasing demand for its video- and image-recording cameras as well as IP cameras, the sources said.

    Chicony saw strong demand for keyboards, CCMs and adaptors used in gaming notebooks in second-quarter 2021, with the corresponding sales growing over 10% sequentially and nearly 30% on year, the sources noted. In second-half 2021, products used in smart home devices will become the main source of revenue growth for Chicony, the sources indicated.

    Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.895 billion (US$318 million) for July, rising 0.32% on month and 8.55% on year, and those of NT$59.325 billion for January-July grew 15.42% on year.

    Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    25.293

    0.62%

    0.78%

    50.430

    16.72%

    Gross margin

    17.40%

    (0.09pp)

    (2.66pp)

    17.44%

    (0.72pp)

    Operating profit

    1.847

    (0.11%)

    (9.24%)

    3.696

    2.92%

    Net profit

    1.323

    (15.68%)

    (44.62%)

    2.892

    19.06%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.87

    4.10

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

