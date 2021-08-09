Chicony Electronics extends use of IP cameras to driver monitor systems

Keyboard and CCM (compact camera module) maker Chicony Electronics has extended application of video-recording IP cameras from smart home devices to driver monitoring systems, commercial surveillance systems and smart video conferencing systems, according to industry sources.
Along with fast development of AI+IoT, Chicony will see increasing demand for its video- and image-recording cameras as well as IP cameras, the sources said.
Chicony saw strong demand for keyboards, CCMs and adaptors used in gaming notebooks in second-quarter 2021, with the corresponding sales growing over 10% sequentially and nearly 30% on year, the sources noted. In second-half 2021, products used in smart home devices will become the main source of revenue growth for Chicony, the sources indicated.
Chicony has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.895 billion (US$318 million) for July, rising 0.32% on month and 8.55% on year, and those of NT$59.325 billion for January-July grew 15.42% on year.
Chicony Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$b)
2Q21
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H21
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
25.293
0.62%
0.78%
50.430
16.72%
Gross margin
17.40%
(0.09pp)
(2.66pp)
17.44%
(0.72pp)
Operating profit
1.847
(0.11%)
(9.24%)
3.696
2.92%
Net profit
1.323
(15.68%)
(44.62%)
2.892
19.06%
Net EPS (NT$)
1.87
4.10
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021