Chief Telecom to build new datacenter in Taiwan

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based telecom solution provider Chief Telecom will establish its fourth datacenter in northern Taiwan with the construction to begin in the second half of the year, according to company chairman Yan-hung Wu.

The datacenter will begin to provide services to enterprises in 2023 and the company is already evaluating a plan to build a fifth datacenter in Taiwan, Wu noted.

The new datacenter will be near the three existing facilities and connected via optical cables for fast transmission, Wu said, adding the existing datacenters currently have a combined utilization rate of 99.4%.

Because of Taiwan's geographic location, Chief Telecom has also been expanding the connection and bandwidth of its submarine communication cables and is pushing its businesses into the Southeast Asia market, Wu said.

Chief has also formed partnerships with telecom carriers in Thailand, Cambodia, India and Singapore and is set to expand its submarine cables' bandwidth to 600G in 2021, up from 2020's 340G.

Chief's first-quarter consolidated revenues reached NT$689 million (US$24.45 million) with gross margin of 45% and net profit of NT$167 million. The company's datacenter and cloud computing services were the key drivers for its first-quarter revenues and gross margin.

Chief Telecom chairman Yan-hung Wu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, May 2021