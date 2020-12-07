Chief Telecom expects over 10% growth in 2021 profits

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Chief Telecom expects its profitability to see a double-digit growth on year in 2021 as the pandemic-driven demand for stay-at-home applications will persist, according to company chairman Joseph Wu.

Chief Telecom has maintained an on-year revenue growth of between 6-8% for many years, while its profitability is being driven primarily by the cloud computing business that features higher margins. In 2021, clients' demand for digital transformation and the supply chain's changes amid US-China trade tensions will gift Chief Telecom with opportunities to grow in revenues and profits.

Chief Telecom is a subsidiary of Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) and is focusing primarily on four major businesses: Internet data center (IDC), digital network services, cloud computing application services and Internet phone services. Prior to 2018, network phone services still contributed around 50% of its revenues, but the proportion has continued to shrink over the past few years, Wu noted.

The company's revenues from cloud computing services surpassed those from the Internet phone services in 2019 and have continued to expand in 2020. In the first three quarter of 2020, Chief Telecom had 52.5% of its revenues coming from cloud services, Wu said.

The cloud business has a margin of 13.2%; IDC business, 10.1%; and digital network services business, 29.2%, Wu added.

Company president Yao-Yuan Liu pointed out that the revenue proportion of Chief Telecom's cloud computing service business in 2021 is still difficult to estimate, but he expects the business' revenues to continue to pick up in the year.

Liu also believes the pandemic and US-China trade tensions will push enterprises to relocate their production bases in the next 3-5 years, while financial services providers in Hong Kong have diversified the serivces to Singapore, Japan and Taiwan.

Chief Telecom has expanded its network bandwidth between Taiwan and Hong Kong to 200G, up from 20G and has also begun providing bandwidth to connect to Japan and Singapore. Chief has also injected investments in Southeast Asia and partnered with local telecom operators to expand its services centers there for Taiwanese companies, Liu noted.

Chief has also developed a healthcare platform and apps to expand into the healthcare sector and is working with parent company CHT to establish its fourth datacenter, Liu said.

Chief Telecom chairman Joseph Wu and president Yao-Yuan Liu

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, December 2020