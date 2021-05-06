Bits + chips
ASML, Applied hiring talent in Taiwan
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Semiconductor equipment vendors ASML and Applied Materials have been hiring talent for their local operations in Taiwan.

Taiwan is where TSMC and other pure-play foundries including United Microelectronics (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) are headquartered with their major manufacturing operations, and is therefore attracting more investment from international fab tool vendors such as ASML and Applied Materials.

Applied Materials has been scaling up its workforce in Taiwan since 2020, with plans to hire nearly 1,000 additional engineers locally between 2020 and 2021, while ASML plans to recruit an additional 600 staff in Taiwan this year, according to the companies.

ASML Taiwan disclosed its workforce in Taiwan will surpass 3,400 employees by the end of 2021.

Applied Materials, which already has 2,800 full-time employees stationed in Taiwan, said job vacancies at its Taiwan unit include not only engineers but also product training lecturers, customer service personnel, and procurement and logistics managers.

TSMC has also kicked off its recruitment campaign in Taiwan with plans to hire nearly 9,000 new staff in 2021, according to the foundry.

