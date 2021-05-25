中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    01:08
    mostly clear
    27°C
    Vietnam province locks down industrial zones amid pandemic
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

    With COVID-19 resurging in northern Vietnam, the country's Bac Giang Province has announced to lock down four of its six industrial zones to prevent the spread of the disease, according to a report by Vietnamnet.

    Some of Foxconn's and Lexshare's factories thta manufacture products for Apple in the province are affected by the lockdown, the report noted.

    Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI) has suggested that the provincial government give factory workers priority for vaccination to ensure stable production as most companies are willing to pay for vaccines, the report said.

