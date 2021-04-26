Vietnam firms step up recruitment

Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Around 50% of enterprises in Vietnam are looking to hire more employees in 2021, according to surveys conducted by Michael Page Vietnam's Global Talent 2021 Report.

Much less affected by COVID-19 than its neighbors, Vietnam saw economic stability in 2020 and is expected to enjoy recovery in 2021, prompting its enterprises to expand recruitment, particularly those in the emerging industries and e-commerce segments, the report said.

Vietnam has also seen increasing investments from Japan, Hong Kong, China and South Korea in technology development, as the Southeast Asian country makes efforts to boost its strengths in software development. Despite unsatisfactory results in the local manufacturing industry, Vietnam's overall export value in 2020 still reached the highest-ever annual record, the report added.