IT + CE
Industrial land costs rising in Vietnam
Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

As more manufacturers are looking to establish production sites in Vietnam, factory land rents and occupancy rates in the country have been rising.

Savills Vietnam, a real estate service provider, was cited by local media as indicating that the industrial land occupancy rates reached 88% in Ho Chi Minh City, 94% in Dong Nai Province, 99% in Binh Duong Province, 84% in Long An Province, and 79% in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province in 2020.

Average rents per square meter were US$147 in Ho Chi Minh City, US$107 in Binh Duong, US$98 in Dong Nai, US$123 in Long An and US$65 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau in 2020.

In northern Vietnam, Hanoi, Bac Ninh Province, Hing An Province, Hai Duong Province, and Hai Phong City had occupancy rates of 90%, 95%, 89%, 82% and 73%, while their rents per square meter were US$129 (up 13.1% on year), US$95 (9.2%), US$83 (6.4%), US$76 (15%) and US$96 (3.2%), respectively in 2020.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.