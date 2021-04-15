Vietnam expanding local industrial parks

Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The Vietnamese government approved many industrial park expansion projects in 13 of its provinces in the first quarter of 2021 in a bid to accommodate growing investments, according to media reports from Vietnam.

In northern Vietnam, the Bac Ninh Province has a total of five expansion projects in 2021 and the province is also the factory location for several first-tier IT companies such as Samsung Electronics, Canon, and Nokia, the reports said.

Amazon and US-based The Home Depot are also considering establishing new plants in the province, while Google is already making its Pixel smartphone at a factory there, the reports said.

Provinces in southern Vietnam such as Binh Phuoc, Long An and Dong Nai have also begun expanding and improving local industrial parks in a bid to attract foreign investments.

Deputy secretary of Provincial Party Committee of the Binh Phuoc province Tran Tue Hien was quoted as saying that the province has sought permission from the Vietnamese central government to expand three of its industrial parks and is aiming to recruit 6,000 new companies to station there in the next five years.

Binh Phuoc has a total of 13 industrial parks at the moment and eight industrial hubs, the reports said. In 2020, the province managed to recruit 120 local investment projects with the investment totaling VND12 trillion (US$522 million), up 17% on year, and 36 investment projects from non-Vietnamese companies, totaling US$432 million.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) also reported that the construction of three of the Long An province's industrial parks will be included into the national plans of the Vietnamese government.

The Vietnamese government has also recently agreed to let the Dong Nai province transform some of its farmlands into industrial parks to resolve the issue of insufficient capacity at the existing parks, the reports said.