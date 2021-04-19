Vietnam sees growing exports of electronics

Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Vietnam's output from the electronics, PC and optical product sector increased 12.3% in value on year in first-quarter 2021, according to the country's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Over 54 million handsets were produced in Vietnam while the country's handset component exports surpassed US$14 billion in the first quarter.

TV production in Vietnam also reached more than 4.45 million units in the first quarter, up 30.9% on year. Despite increased production, local consumption of electronics, PC and optical products went down 13.5% on year.

Numbers from Vietnam Customs also show more than 11 product segments contributed over US$1 billion worth of exports in the first quarter, accounting for 76.6% of the country's overall exports.

Handsets accounted for the highest share at 18.2% in Vietnam's overall first-quarter exports with value reaching US$14.1 billion, up 9.3% on year, while PCs, electronics and components together had an export value of US$11.96 billion, up 31.1%, according to Vietnamnet.