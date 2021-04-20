Vietnam to accelerate 5G commercialization

Alex Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) of Vietnam is laying the groundwork of its telecom infrastructure, saying that it will accelerate 5G commercialization and kick off massive 5G service testing in 2021, according to a local media report.

The ministry considers telecom infrastructure, including mobile and fixed broadband networks, one of the pillars of the country's digital economy, Vietnamnet has reported.

As of the end of February 2021, the numbers of fixed and mobile broadband network subscribers in Vietnam had reached over 17.2 million, and 69.5 million, according to the report.

In 2021, Vietnam will begin large-scale 5G service testing, using some 5G devices made locally and focusing particularly on agriculture, high-tech and Industry 4.0 applications.