Mobile + telecom
LG reportedly looking to sell Vietnam smartphone plant
Alex Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

LG Electronics is shutting down all smartphone plants and looking to find buyers after announcing its decision in early April to quit its loss-ridden smartphone business, according to media reports.

LG now operates smartphone production plants in Vietnam's Hai Phong City, Brazil's Taubate and China's Qingdao, and the Vietnam plant is the largest of them with an annual capacity of 10 million smartphones, according to VIR.

The Korean Times has reported that in March, LG talked to Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup about selling its smartphone plants in Vietnam and Brazil, but bth sides could not agree the price.

Counterpoint statistics showed that LG last posted a global handset market share of over 3% in the second quarter of 2018. But its handset division had run in the red for 23 consecutive quarters since 2015, with the losses accumulating to KRW 5 trillion (US$4.4 billion) as of the end of 2020.

Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.