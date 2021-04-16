FC packaging demand for HPC chips rising

Demand for flip-chip (FC) packaging particularly FC-BGA will be rising significantly driven by the HPC device market boom this year, and backend houses in Taiwan and China have seen the visibility of orders for HPC chips extend to the third quarter, the sources said.

TSMC indicated at its recent investors conference strong demand for HPC chips including CPU, GPU, networking chips and server ICs will remain one of its main growth drivers in 2021. The foundry will see its advanced packaging processes InFO/CoWoS continue contributing to its chips packaging business in 2021, and is also expected to apply its latest advanced packaging technology SoIC to high-end HPC chips in 2022, the sources added.

Nevertheless, the sources said, FC-BGA process will remain the mainstream backend technology for most HPCs, and Taiwan's ASE Technology and China's Tongfu are busy fulfilling abundant HPC chips orders in hands. ASE has landed major orders from US vendors of GPU and gaming chips, and Tongfu will continue to offer backend services for AMD's CPUs, the sources added.

Apart from full capacity utilization for wire-bonding process, the sources said, ASE and others are expected to sustain high capacity for FC-BGA process through at least the third quarter to meet strong demand for diverse HPC chips solution.