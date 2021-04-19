IT + CE
Taiwania stepping up investments in startups
Judy Lin, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwania Capital is set to complete the fifth round of fundraising in June, targeting startups at Pre-A as well as Series A and Series B rounds, according to company CEO David Weng.

The Taiwanese venture capital firm is looking to invest about NT$1.5 billion (US$52.68 million) in the fifth round, Weng said.

Since many of the firm's partners and shareholders are first-tier IT companies in Taiwan, Taiwania will also be promoting collaboration between the startups they invest in and their partners, Weng noted.

Taiwania is also looking to complete another fundraiser by the third quarter, accumulating an amount of NT$6 billion to mainly invest in emerging applications such as 5G and AI.

Taiwania general partner Cheng Wu pointed out that the company is currently working with institutions in Taiwan such as Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Institute for Information Industry (III) to incubate R&D teams and talent for industries such as 5G and cyber security.

Taiwania so far has invested in 10 US-based and 10 Taiwan-based IT startups focusing on developing 5G, advanced manufacturing, enterprise software, automation and smart medical care technologies, according to a company managing partner Huang Lee.

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Realtime news
Supply chain
Quectel whitepaper download
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.