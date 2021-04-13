eCloudvalley partners with software vendors over digital transformation

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner eCloudvalley has formed strategic alliance with software solution providers such as Salesforce, SAP, Oracle and National Instruments (NI) to beef up digital transformation business in 2021.

IDC figures show global investments in digital transformation from 2020-2023 will see a CAGR of 15.5% to reach US$6.8 trillion.

Synergy Research Group indicates that global spending by enterprises on cloud computer infrastructure already surpassed US$37 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 35% on year.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was the leading public cloud solution provider with a market share at around 32-34% at the end of 2020, while Microsoft has been catching up quickly with its share already reaching 20% at year-end 2020.

eCloudvalley's 2020 revenues were driven by the cloud computing business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic with the segment contributing 60% of its overall sales for the year.

The data storage business, which used to account for more than 50% of eCloudvalley's revenues, saw a decline in share in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The company expects cloud computing business to stay the main sales growth driver in 2021, while its data storage solutions will only see limited revenue increases.

eCloudvalley announced March consolidated revenues of NT$834 million (US$29.03 million), up 57.9% on year, with the amount for the first quarter growing 68.63% on year to arrive at NT$2.33 billion.

eCloudvalley is set to expand its presence in the cloud computing segment of Vietnam, Indonesia and Pakistan in 2021 and will establish offices in New Zealand and Australia. The company also expects its revenues from Southeast Asia to see another over 300% on-year growth in 2021.