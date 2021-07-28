中文網
    Public cloud service business booming in Southeast Asia
    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Public cloud service providers, including Amazon Wireless Services (AWS), Azure, Alibaba Cloud (Aliyun) and Google Cloud, have enhanced their deployments in Southeast Asia, expecting the region to be the growth driver of their next wave of robust growths.

    Aliyun has leveraged the region as a springboard to expand its global business. According to data compiled by Gartner, in 2020, Aliyun was the top vendor for the cloud computing services in Asia and third in the segment globally with a 9.5% share, tripling from 3.7% in 2016 and trailing only after AWS and Azure.

    Additionally, Aliyun has announced plans to invest US$1 billion in the next three years to accelerate its related cloud services in Asia, while also supporting digital transformation in the region.

    Microsoft has also said that it aims to set up 50-100 datacenters a year in Asia in the next few years, with plans to expand its coverage of Azure cloud services from seven to 11 markets in the region. The new target markets are Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia and New Zealand.

    AWS has been strengthening its presence in the region through cooperation with its strategic partner, Taiwan-based eCloudvalley Digital Technology.

    Having set up offices in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, eCloudvalley managed to ramp up its sales in Southeast Asia by 315% on year in 2020, boost the ratio of Southeast Asia revenues to its total sales to 9% in the year, from 3% of a year earlier.

    eCloudvalley expects its sales momentum in the region to remain robust in 2021 despite the pandemic-induced impacts.

    eCloudvalley also plans to set up a new R&D center in Indonesia, in addition to the existing one in Malaysia, said the company, adding that the establishments of R&D centers are dedicated to local demands.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    Alibaba Amazon Asia AWS Azure Cloud cloud computing Google Indonesia Philippines Singapore Thailand
