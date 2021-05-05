Green energy
South Korea ranks third in Indonesia 1Q21 FDI
Alex Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

South Korea became the third largest origin country in terms of direct foreign investment (DFI) in Indonesia in first-quarter 2021, during which Hyundai Motor began construction of an electric vehicle (EV) plant there.

According to Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), FDI investment projects totaling IDR111.7 trillion (US$7.74 billion) were approved in first-quarter 2021, increasing 0.6% sequentially and 14.0% on year. Singapore was the largest contributing country accounting for 34.0% of the total, followed by China (13.6%), South Korea (11.1%), Hong Kong (10.7%) and Switzerland (6.1%).

Many international high-tech enterprises have set up operational or production bases in Batam, including Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Philips, Schneider Electric, Solectron Technologies, Panasonic, Panasonic Shikoku Electronics, Casio Computer, Seiko Epson, Fujitech and Sanyo Precision.

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
  2. White-box ODMs see increasing penetration in global server shipments
  3. China 1Q21 smartphone shipments increase 9%, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.