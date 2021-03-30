eCloudvalley expects strong 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based AWS Premier Consulting Partner eCloudvalley expects robust growth for its sales in 2021.

eCloudvalley has seen its sales from cloud computing business continue picking up, thanks to rising demand for digital transformation from enterprises amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's rapid expansions beyond Taiwan and its becoming distributor for National Instruments.

eCloudvalley expects its profits to increase along with growth in revenues in 2021.

eCloudvalley's consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2021 rose 75.26% on year to come to NT$1.499 billion (US$52.54 million).

eCloudvalley's AI and IoT solutions have already been adopted by Taiwan's companies that focus on farming and medical care applications. It expanded its footprint to the Philippines in 2017, Singapore in 2019 and Malaysia and Thailand in 2020.

The company is looking to set up new offices in Vietnam, Indonesia and Pakistan in 2021 and is evaluating the feasibility of setting up operations in New Zealand and Australia. It expects Southeast Asia to become the key growth driver for the company's 2021 operation.