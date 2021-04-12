ESMT expects gross margin to rise above 20% in 1Q21

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Niche-market memory IC design house Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology (ESMT) has reported March revenue hit a record high of NT$1.91 billion (US$67.1 million), and expects its gross margin to rise above 20% in the first quarter of 2021.

Contract prices for specialty DRAM started to rise in the first quarter of 2021, said ESMT, adding that another upward adjustments will be made in the second quarter to further buoy the company's sales and profit performance.

ESMT expects to see its sales and profits for the second quarter to outperform the prior quarter's levels.

The supply of DDR3 memory remains severely tight, ESMT indicated. Prices for DDR3 chips may remain higher than those for DDR4 ones for a while, the chipmaker said.

ESMT will strive to secure as much foundry capacity as possible in 2021, said the fabless chipmaker, which contracts mainly Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) to manufacture its specialty DRAM products.