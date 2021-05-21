Pandemic-driven demand buoying chip suppliers in 2021 and beyond

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The ongoing coronavirus-induced stay-at-home activities have continued to spur demand for semiconductor and IC parts in 2021, buoying sales at many Taiwan-based chipmakers, including second-tier players, according to industry sources.

Taiwan's first-tier IC-design houses, including MediaTek, Novatek Microelectronics and Realtek Semiconductor, have benefited most from the staggering demand for ICs from the end-market device makers, with their earnings continuing to hit new highs.

Some second-tier IC players, including FocalTech Systems, Cmedia and Fitipower Integrated Technology, have also managed to make a turnaround in 2021, said the sources.

Net profits garnered by FocalTech so far in 2021 have exceeded the amount it earned for the entire year of 2020. The firm's net earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were its highest in 14 years.

Cmedia switched to profitability in 2020, having posed heavy losses in the previous two years. The company is optimistic about its business prospects for 2021 thanks to increasing orders from Dell, indicated the sources.

Fitipower, a specialist for DDI and power management (PWM) chips, also saw its earnings for first-quarter 2021 surpass those seen a year earlier.

Meanwhile, second-tier IC backend service firms, including Orient Semiconductor Electronics (OSE), Lingsen Precision Industries and Greatek Electronics, all have seen their sales increase since 2020 thanks to the virus-induced impacts.

Although sales of some IT devices, such as shipments of handsets in India and China, have slowed somewhat recently, most market research firms are still confident about the outlook of the global semiconductor industry, expecting the supply of semiconductor parts to remain falling short of demand in the next two years.

Prices of most IC parts are poised to continue rising for the coming two years, benefiting the entire IC supply chain makers, commented the sources.