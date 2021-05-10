Bits + chips
Memory price rally boosts ESMT profit in 1Q21
Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Niche-market memory IC design house Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology (ESMT) saw its net profit climb over 100% on both sequential and on-year bases to NT$645 million (US$23.22 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Specializing in the design and development of niche-market DRAM, NOR and SLC NAND flash, ESMT saw its net profit for first-quarter 2021 set an all-time high.

ESMT generated revenue of NT$4.97 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 13.1% sequentially and 35.7% on year, while gross margin grew 9.31pp on quarter and 3.7pp from a year earlier to 23.01%.

ESMT held about NT$5.42 billion worth of inventory as of the end of first-quarter 2021, the company disclosed. ESMT already raised its chip quotes in the first quarter to reflect supply-side constraints, and may consider making another upward price adjustments in the following quarters.

ESMT continued its adjusted quotes for its known-good die (KGD) business will make a positive contribution to the company's sales performance in the second quarter. The product segment accounts for about 30% of company revenue.

ESMT reported consolidated revenue of NT$2.01 billion for April 2021, up 5.3% sequentially and 64.5% on year. The company saw its cumulative 2021 revenue through April increase 42.9% from a year earlier to NT$6.98 billion.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Global TWS headset shipments to reach 259 million units in 2021, Digitimes Research forecasts
  2. Taiwan large-size panel shipments drop 3% in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  3. Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to grow sequentially in 2Q21
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.