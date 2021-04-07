PCB maker Apex sees 1Q21 revenues grow 25% on year

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's PCB maker Apex International, with main manufacturing operations in Thailand, saw its first-quarter 2021 revenues grow 7.9% sequentially and 25.2% on year to NT$3.261 billion (US$116.46 million), and expects its second-quarter sales to sustain on-year expansion as order visibility has extended to mid-2021.

Now the sole supplier of miniLED backlight boards for Samsung TVs, Apex has been running at full capacity at its dedicated TV PCB plant to fulfill shipments for the Korean giant, with the shipments as a major growth driver for its first-quarter 2021 revenues, according to industry sources.

Apex has newly tapped into the supply chain of a first-tier automotive components vendor and will ramp up shipments of high-end automotive boards from another plant in Thailand, the sources said. The company is expected to deepen deployments in high-caliber automotive PCB, so as to sidestep price competition from Chinese peers in low-layer-count boards, the sources added.

Apex still enjoys strong order momentum for general consumer IT applications, but will give shipment priority to clients with long-term partnerships and able to offer higher prices, given that orders in hand already outstrip its capacity and upstream raw materials remain in tight supply, noted the sources.