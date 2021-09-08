Apex sees August PCB sales drop as COVID ravages Southeast Asia

Taiwan-based PCB maker Apex International, with main manufacturing operations in Thailand, saw its August revenue drop 27.2% sequentially due to the impact of COVID outbreaks in Southeast Asia on its deliveries.

The company's August revenue of NT$1.041 billion (US$37.63 million) also represents a slight on-year fall of 0.7%, but its combined sales for the first eight month of the year increased 16.63% to NT$9.224 billion.

Apex said its clients in Vietnam and Malaysia did defer shipment pull-ins in August as cross-nation transportation and the supply of some specific components were disrupted due to severe COVID infections there.

But clients have not cut orders amid the pandemic and still show strong demand for TV, automotive, household appliances and consumer electronics applications, the company said.

Apex stressed it has almost resumed normal production and shipments since the start of September and will be able to sustain its peak-season performance.

All its employees now live in plant dormitories and receive regular PCR tests under the Apex Sandbox Project enforced as required by the Thai government to effectively safeguard the health of workers and secure normal operations of its plants, the company added.