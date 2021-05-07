PCB firm Apex bracing for strong 2Q21

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based PCB maker Apex International, with main manufacturing operations in Thailand, is poised to enjoy a particularly strong second quarter of 2021, thanks to robust demand for TVs and other consumer electronics applications, according to market sources.

Sales generated from the automotive electronics sector will further boost Apex' revenues in the second half of this year, said the sources, which expressed optimism about the PCB firm's sales prospects this year.

Apex has reported revenues surged 22.2% sequentially and 25.2% on year to NT$1.27 billion (US$45.5 million) in April 2021. Revenues for the first four months of the year totaled NT$4.53 billion, rising 25.2% from the same period in 2020.

Apex said previously the company expects to post double-digit revenue growth in 2021, driven by robust demand for TVs and other home appliances, as well as continued-strong demand for notebooks and PCs.