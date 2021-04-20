MediaTek likely to post revenue growth of 10-20% in 2Q21

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

MediaTek is expected to post sequential revenue growth of over 10% or even 20% in the second quarter of 2021, after seeing its revenues grow 12.06% sequentially to NT$108.033 billion (US$3.88 billion) in the first quarter.

Strong capacity support from foundry houses, robust demand for 5G SoC solutions and the offering of a comprehensive lineup of IC parts will help drive revenue growth at MediaTek, according to industry sources.

Sources at the upstream and downstream suppliers noted that MediaTek has stepped up its order pull-ins for parts and components in the second quarter against an original expectation that the firm might slow down its inventory buildups following a stronger-than-expected performance in the first quarter.

MediaTek reportedly has initiated the development of new chips utilizing the advanced 3/4nm process nodes available at TSMC, noted the sources, adding that the move will help the firm narrow its technology gap against its primary rivals, while sustaining its competitiveness, said the sources.