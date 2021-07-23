CWTC to embrace five golden years for leadframe sales

Taiwan's leading leadframe maker Chang Wah Technology (CWTC) is set to enjoy five golden years duing which supply will continue to fall short of demand, according to company chairman Canon Huang.

Huang said at a recent shareholders meeting that leadframe-based QFN (quad flat no-lead) packaging technology is being increasingly adopted to process chips for wearable devices, game consoles, handsets, automotive electronics and other applications.

CWTC will benefit from the growing demand for leadframes as a result, and will not only enforce capacity expansions for QFN leadframes but will also seek overseas acquisitions to further fuel its growth momentum, according to Huang.

He also noted that CWTC now boasts industry-leading stamping, etching and plating capabilities needed for leadframe production, and is now a major supplier with an 11% share of global leadframe supply, with clients covering IC packagers, IDMs and chip designers.

Huang stressed his company will properly raise quotes for leadframes after factoring in raw materials costs, foreign exchange rates, market supply/demand conditions and customer relationships. He also disclosed that CWTC is gradually approaching the goal of becoming a specs maker in the leadframe industry.

Its shareholder meeting has approved the re-election of Huang as the next-term chairman and also endorsed audited 2020 revenues at NT$9.678 billion (US$345.64 million), up 4% on year, with net earnings rising 27% on year to NT$774 million.