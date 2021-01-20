Bits + chips
R&D spending by semiconductor companies to hit another record high in 2021
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Research and development spending by semiconductor companies worldwide is forecast to grow 4% in 2021 to US$71.4 billion after rising 5% in 2020 to a record high of US$68.4 billion, according to IC Insights.

Total R&D spending by semiconductor companies is expected to rise by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2021 and 2025 to US$89.3 billion, IC Insights said.

When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, wary semiconductor suppliers kept a lid on R&D spending increases even though total semiconductor industry revenues grew by a surprising 8% in the year, IC Insights indicated. Semiconductor R&D expenditures as a percentage of worldwide industry sales slipped to 14.2% in 2020 compared to 14.6% in 2019, when R&D spending slipped 1% and total semiconductor revenues fell 12%.

Total semiconductor R&D spending has declined in only four years (2001, 2002, 2009 and 2019) since the end of the 1970s, IC Insights said. In the aftermath of the global recession of 2008-2009, R&D spending recovered strongly in 2010 and 2011, but then outlays slowed during the rest of the last decade for a variety of reasons including ongoing uncertainty about the global economy and an historic wave of acquisitions in the chip industry.

Since the year 2000, total semiconductor R&D spending as a percent of worldwide sales has exceeded the four-decade historical average of 14.6% in all but five years (2000, 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2020), IC Indicated. In these five years, lower R&D-to-sales ratios had more to do with the strength of total revenue growth than weakness in R&D spending by semiconductor suppliers.

Intel continued to top all other semiconductor suppliers in R&D expenditures in 2020, accounting for about 19% of the industry's total, IC Insights said. However, cost cuts, the elimination some product categories, and a drive to maximize efficiencies resulted in a 4% decrease in Intel's R&D outlays in 2020 to an estimated US$12.9 billion after its spending declined 1% in 2019, when its share was 22% of the industry's total.

The 2019-2020 drops in Intel R&D expenditures were the first consecutive annual declines for the company since 2008 and 2009, IC Insights noted. The 4% decrease in 2020 was the largest R&D decline for Intel since the mid 1990s.

Second-ranked Samsung increased its R&D spending by 19% in 2020 to US$5.6 billion partly because the memory giant stepped up development of leading-edge logic processes (of 5nm and below) to compete in the advanced IC foundry business with market leader TSMC, which raised its expenditures on R&D by 24% to nearly US$3.7 billion last year.

The top 10 R&D spenders (Intel, Samsung, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Nvidia, TSMC, MediaTek, Micron, SK Hynix and AMD) collectively increased their R&D expenditures by 11% in 2020 to US$43.5 billion, which was 64% of the industry's total, according to IC Insights. Moving up in the 2020 top-10 R&D ranking were Nvidia (up one place to fifth), MediaTek (up two places to seventh), and AMD (at 10th place up from 11th in 2019). The top 10's R&D investment ratio for R&D/sales was 14.5% in 2020 versus 15.0% in 2019.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.